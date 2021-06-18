Boston Pizza Royalties Income Fund (OTCMKTS:BPZZF) Short Interest Update

Boston Pizza Royalties Income Fund (OTCMKTS:BPZZF) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 7,100 shares, a drop of 21.1% from the May 13th total of 9,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 7.9 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:BPZZF traded down $0.16 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $12.02. The stock had a trading volume of 110 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,190. Boston Pizza Royalties Income Fund has a 12 month low of $4.19 and a 12 month high of $12.18. The business has a 50-day moving average of $11.01.

Boston Pizza Royalties Income Fund Company Profile

Boston Pizza Royalties Income Fund operates as a limited purpose open-ended trust. It operates as a franchisor of casual dining pizza and pasta restaurants. As of January 1, 2021, the company's franchise system consisted of 387 restaurants in Canada. Boston Pizza Royalties Income Fund was founded in 2002 and is headquartered in Richmond, Canada.

