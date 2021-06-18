Boston Pizza Royalties Income Fund (OTCMKTS:BPZZF) Short Interest Update

Boston Pizza Royalties Income Fund (OTCMKTS:BPZZF) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 7,100 shares, a drop of 21.1% from the May 13th total of 9,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 7.9 days.
Shares of OTCMKTS:BPZZF traded down $0.16 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $12.02. The stock had a trading volume of 110 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,190. Boston Pizza Royalties Income Fund has a 12 month low of $4.19 and a 12 month high of $12.18. The business has a 50-day moving average of $11.01.
Boston Pizza Royalties Income Fund Company Profile
