Boson Protocol (BOSON) Trading Down 13.6% Over Last 7 Days

Boson Protocol (CURRENCY:BOSON) traded down 5.7% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on June 18th. Boson Protocol has a total market capitalization of $20.32 million and $559,568.00 worth of Boson Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Boson Protocol coin can currently be bought for $0.77 or 0.00002123 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Boson Protocol has traded down 13.6% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Dash (DASH) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $154.72 or 0.00427316 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded down 9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.38 or 0.00003811 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $6.55 or 0.00018085 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0318 or 0.00000088 BTC.

Meme (MEME) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $387.89 or 0.01071279 BTC.

SYNC Network (SYNC) traded 12.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0527 or 0.00000145 BTC.

Pinkcoin (PINK) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0065 or 0.00000018 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0073 or 0.00000020 BTC.

I/O Coin (IOC) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000280 BTC.

Enigma (ENG) traded down 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000347 BTC.

Boson Protocol Coin Profile

BOSON is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Boson Protocol’s total supply is 200,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 26,439,566 coins. Boson Protocol’s official Twitter account is @BosonProtocol

According to CryptoCompare, “BosonCoin is a Proof of Work/Proof of Stake cryptocurrency using the X11 hashing algorithm. BosonCoin is named after the Boson, a subatomic particle, such as a photon, that has zero or integral spin and follows the statistical description given by S. N. Bose and Einstein. “

Buying and Selling Boson Protocol

