Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. (NYSE:BAH) Shares Sold by Russell Investments Group Ltd.

Russell Investments Group Ltd. lessened its holdings in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. (NYSE:BAH) by 28.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 60,707 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 24,688 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Booz Allen Hamilton were worth $4,889,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Kiwi Wealth Investments Limited Partnership boosted its holdings in Booz Allen Hamilton by 9.7% in the 4th quarter. Kiwi Wealth Investments Limited Partnership now owns 39,735 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,464,000 after acquiring an additional 3,510 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in Booz Allen Hamilton by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 30,646 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,468,000 after acquiring an additional 1,226 shares during the period. GSB Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Booz Allen Hamilton in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,093,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Booz Allen Hamilton by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 964,132 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $84,067,000 after acquiring an additional 23,878 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Booz Allen Hamilton by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,819,845 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,030,454,000 after acquiring an additional 230,042 shares during the period. 87.32% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Booz Allen Hamilton news, Director Gretchen W. Mcclain sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.55, for a total value of $175,100.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 2.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of BAH opened at $87.67 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $84.36. Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. has a 12-month low of $70.11 and a 12-month high of $100.26. The company has a market capitalization of $11.87 billion, a PE ratio of 20.11, a PEG ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.13, a current ratio of 2.04 and a quick ratio of 2.04.

Booz Allen Hamilton (NYSE:BAH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 20th. The business services provider reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.06. Booz Allen Hamilton had a return on equity of 54.17% and a net margin of 7.75%. The firm had revenue of $1.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.73 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .5% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. will post 4.18 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be given a $0.37 dividend. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.69%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 14th. Booz Allen Hamilton’s dividend payout ratio is presently 37.95%.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. William Blair reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton in a research note on Friday, June 11th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Booz Allen Hamilton from $90.00 to $94.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Booz Allen Hamilton in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $96.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Booz Allen Hamilton from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $90.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on Booz Allen Hamilton from $78.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $89.57.

Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation provides management and technology consulting, analytics, engineering, digital, mission operations, and cyber solutions to governments, corporations, and not-for-profit organizations in the United States and internationally. The company offers consulting solutions for various domains, business strategies, human capital, and operations.

