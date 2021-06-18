Boot Barn (NYSE:BOOT) Upgraded by Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell to “Buy”

Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upgraded shares of Boot Barn (NYSE:BOOT) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Thursday morning, PriceTargets.com reports. The brokerage currently has $92.00 target price on the stock, up from their prior target price of $65.00.
BOOT has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Boot Barn from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $84.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Craig Hallum raised their target price on shares of Boot Barn from $54.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Boot Barn from $60.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, June 11th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Boot Barn presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $60.86.
Shares of NYSE:BOOT opened at $75.67 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.84 and a beta of 2.96. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $72.67. The company has a current ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. Boot Barn has a 12 month low of $17.87 and a 12 month high of $80.10.
In other news, CFO Gregory V. Hackman sold 41,697 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.27, for a total transaction of $3,305,321.19. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO James Grant Conroy sold 49,728 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.06, for a total transaction of $3,782,311.68. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 25,092 shares in the company, valued at $1,908,497.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 138,581 shares of company stock worth $10,655,422 over the last quarter. Insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in Boot Barn in the 1st quarter valued at $210,000. Lombard Odier Asset Management USA Corp purchased a new position in shares of Boot Barn in the 1st quarter worth $241,000. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. grew its stake in shares of Boot Barn by 130.4% in the 1st quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 130,286 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,118,000 after buying an additional 73,742 shares in the last quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P purchased a new position in shares of Boot Barn in the 1st quarter worth $34,902,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Boot Barn by 60.8% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 174,459 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,871,000 after buying an additional 65,972 shares in the last quarter.
Boot Barn Company Profile
Boot Barn Holdings, Inc, a lifestyle retail chain, operates specialty retail stores in the United States. The company's specialty retail stores offer western and work-related footwear, apparel, and accessories for men, women, and kids. It offers boots, shirts, jackets, hats, belts and belt buckles, handbags, western-style jewelry, rugged footwear, outerwear, overalls, denim, and flame-resistant and high-visibility clothing.
