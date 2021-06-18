Boot Barn (NYSE:BOOT) Upgraded by Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell to “Buy”

Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upgraded shares of Boot Barn (NYSE:BOOT) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Thursday morning, PriceTargets.com reports. The brokerage currently has $92.00 target price on the stock, up from their prior target price of $65.00.

BOOT has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Citigroup raised shares of Boot Barn from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Boot Barn from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $84.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Craig Hallum raised their target price on shares of Boot Barn from $54.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Boot Barn from $60.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, June 11th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Boot Barn presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $60.86.

Get Boot Barn alerts:

Shares of NYSE:BOOT opened at $75.67 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.84 and a beta of 2.96. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $72.67. The company has a current ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. Boot Barn has a 12 month low of $17.87 and a 12 month high of $80.10.

Boot Barn (NYSE:BOOT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The company reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.32. Boot Barn had a net margin of 6.65% and a return on equity of 16.27%. The company had revenue of $258.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $226.02 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.18 earnings per share. Boot Barn’s revenue was up 37.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Boot Barn will post 3.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Gregory V. Hackman sold 41,697 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.27, for a total transaction of $3,305,321.19. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO James Grant Conroy sold 49,728 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.06, for a total transaction of $3,782,311.68. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 25,092 shares in the company, valued at $1,908,497.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 138,581 shares of company stock worth $10,655,422 over the last quarter. Insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in Boot Barn in the 1st quarter valued at $210,000. Lombard Odier Asset Management USA Corp purchased a new position in shares of Boot Barn in the 1st quarter worth $241,000. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. grew its stake in shares of Boot Barn by 130.4% in the 1st quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 130,286 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,118,000 after buying an additional 73,742 shares in the last quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P purchased a new position in shares of Boot Barn in the 1st quarter worth $34,902,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Boot Barn by 60.8% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 174,459 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,871,000 after buying an additional 65,972 shares in the last quarter.

Boot Barn Company Profile

Boot Barn Holdings, Inc, a lifestyle retail chain, operates specialty retail stores in the United States. The company's specialty retail stores offer western and work-related footwear, apparel, and accessories for men, women, and kids. It offers boots, shirts, jackets, hats, belts and belt buckles, handbags, western-style jewelry, rugged footwear, outerwear, overalls, denim, and flame-resistant and high-visibility clothing.

Featured Article: What is a back-end load?



Receive News & Ratings for Boot Barn Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boot Barn and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.