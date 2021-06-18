BOOM (BOOM) 24 Hour Volume Hits $1.43 Million

BOOM (CURRENCY:BOOM) traded up 2.4% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on June 17th. BOOM has a market capitalization of $5.41 million and approximately $1.43 million worth of BOOM was traded on exchanges in the last day. One BOOM coin can now be bought for about $0.0070 or 0.00000018 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, BOOM has traded 4.5% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.99 or 0.00060973 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $9.71 or 0.00025743 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002653 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.48 or 0.00003920 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002655 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $288.38 or 0.00764767 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $31.77 or 0.00084243 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $16.03 or 0.00042521 BTC.

BOOM Coin Profile

BOOM is a coin. BOOM’s total supply is 967,793,781 coins and its circulating supply is 778,763,049 coins. BOOM’s official message board is medium.com/@theboomtoken . BOOM’s official Twitter account is @theboomtoken and its Facebook page is accessible here . BOOM’s official website is www.boomtoken.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Boom Token is a social experiment. Blockchain gives the opportunity to create this deflationary currency, and the deflation mechanism is fully based on smart contract. The basic rules are as below: There were originally 1,000,000,000 Boom in existence.Each on-chain Boom transaction completed, 1% of the transaction amount burned.There will never be newly minted Boom.”

BOOM Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BOOM directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BOOM should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy BOOM using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

