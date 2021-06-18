Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG) Stock Holdings Boosted by ST Germain D J Co. Inc.

ST Germain D J Co. Inc. grew its stake in shares of Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG) by 66.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 7,836 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,126 shares during the period. Booking comprises about 1.2% of ST Germain D J Co. Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest holding. ST Germain D J Co. Inc.’s holdings in Booking were worth $18,257,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Granite Investment Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Booking by 27.8% during the 1st quarter. Granite Investment Partners LLC now owns 8,002 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $18,643,000 after acquiring an additional 1,741 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its position in shares of Booking by 45.1% during the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 2,349 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $5,473,000 after acquiring an additional 730 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Booking by 138.2% during the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 55,775 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $129,947,000 after acquiring an additional 32,355 shares during the last quarter. Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd lifted its position in shares of Booking by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd now owns 3,122 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $7,274,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. lifted its position in shares of Booking by 42.7% during the 1st quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 5,396 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $12,554,000 after acquiring an additional 1,614 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.29% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on BKNG. Mizuho increased their target price on Booking from $2,345.00 to $2,700.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Wedbush increased their target price on Booking from $2,200.00 to $2,500.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Wolfe Research began coverage on Booking in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $2,630.00 target price for the company. Barclays increased their target price on Booking from $2,710.00 to $2,740.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, JMP Securities increased their target price on Booking from $2,350.00 to $2,550.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $2,416.38.

Shares of NASDAQ:BKNG traded down $40.96 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $2,253.04. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,562 shares, compared to its average volume of 381,964. The firm has a market capitalization of $92.49 billion, a PE ratio of 134.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.12 and a beta of 1.27. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $2,345.27. Booking Holdings Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1,532.83 and a fifty-two week high of $2,516.00. The company has a quick ratio of 2.18, a current ratio of 2.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.28.

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The business services provider reported ($5.26) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($7.26) by $2.00. Booking had a net margin of 12.44% and a negative return on equity of 3.81%. The business had revenue of $1.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.12 billion. Analysts forecast that Booking Holdings Inc. will post 33.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO David I. Goulden sold 183 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,302.37, for a total value of $421,333.71. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 4,955 shares in the company, valued at $11,408,243.35. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Jeffery H. Boyd sold 873 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,228.65, for a total transaction of $1,945,611.45. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 40,982 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $91,334,534.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.27% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Booking Company Profile

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

