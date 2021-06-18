BOMB (BOMB) Reaches 1-Day Volume of $187,291.00

BOMB (CURRENCY:BOMB) traded down 11.8% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on June 18th. During the last seven days, BOMB has traded up 8.1% against the US dollar. One BOMB coin can now be purchased for about $1.85 or 0.00005033 BTC on exchanges. BOMB has a market cap of $1.67 million and $187,291.00 worth of BOMB was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $36,767.50 or 1.00293268 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 10.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.50 or 0.00034089 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.04 or 0.00008305 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 17.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26.50 or 0.00072277 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00000885 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.96 or 0.00002615 BTC.

StableXSwap (STAX) traded 9.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.69 or 0.00007325 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Darwinia Network (RING) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0446 or 0.00000122 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000537 BTC.

About BOMB

BOMB is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. BOMB’s total supply is 906,196 coins and its circulating supply is 905,408 coins. BOMB’s official Twitter account is @bombtoken . BOMB’s official website is bombtoken.com . The Reddit community for BOMB is /r/bombtoken

According to CryptoCompare, “BOMB is a social experiment and financial case study to measure the feasibility of a deflationary currency. The rules are simple. There was originally 1,000,000 Bomb in existence.Each time a Bomb is transferred, 1% of the transaction is destroyed.There will never be newly minted Bomb.The intention is not to be used for day-to-day transactions, but rather as a decentralized hedge against traditional inflationary instruments. Through a system of immutable smart contracts and continuous destruction, BOMB is the world’s first self-destructing currency. “

Buying and Selling BOMB

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BOMB directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade BOMB should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy BOMB using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

