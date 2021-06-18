BOLT (BOLT) Trading 6.1% Higher Over Last 7 Days

BOLT (CURRENCY:BOLT) traded up 8.3% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on June 17th. Over the last week, BOLT has traded up 6.1% against the US dollar. One BOLT coin can now be bought for about $0.0050 or 0.00000013 BTC on exchanges. BOLT has a market cap of $4.98 million and $91,191.00 worth of BOLT was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get BOLT alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $23.24 or 0.00061243 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 7.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.48 or 0.00024989 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.50 or 0.00003949 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002637 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002639 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $291.42 or 0.00767972 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $31.98 or 0.00084270 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $16.11 or 0.00042453 BTC.

About BOLT

BOLT is a coin. BOLT’s total supply is 995,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 991,283,100 coins. BOLT’s official website is www.bolt-token.global . The official message board for BOLT is medium.com/bolt-global . BOLT’s official Twitter account is @Bolt_Global

According to CryptoCompare, “Bolt was founded in 2017 to give underbanked/unbanked users in emerging markets access to aggregated digital information and entertainment – mobile only, data bandwidth friendly. BOLT is an existing, mobile-focused video content platform centered on delivering live (e.g. Live TV, Live Sports) and Trendy video highlights (5min in duration per clip) to emerging markets that are constrained by bandwidth. Today, there are users streaming the service on web and Android (iOS releasing soon). Bolt is currently live in Malaysia, Indonesia, Bangladesh, and Kenya via telcos and globally via Google Play and Fortumo. “

BOLT Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BOLT directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade BOLT should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy BOLT using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for BOLT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for BOLT and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.