Bodycote (LON:BOY) Share Price Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $0.00

Bodycote plc (LON:BOY) crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 0 ($0.00) and traded as high as GBX 858 ($11.21). Bodycote shares last traded at GBX 856.50 ($11.19), with a volume of 236,804 shares traded.

BOY has been the subject of several research reports. Berenberg Bank lifted their price objective on Bodycote from GBX 825 ($10.78) to GBX 915 ($11.95) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Peel Hunt reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 800 ($10.45) price objective on shares of Bodycote in a report on Thursday, May 27th. Finally, Peel Hunt reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 800 ($10.45) price target on shares of Bodycote in a report on Thursday, May 27th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Bodycote has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of GBX 731.43 ($9.56).

Get Bodycote alerts:

The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.90. The stock has a market capitalization of £1.65 billion and a PE ratio of 4,297.50. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 826.73.

Bodycote plc provides heat treatment and thermal processing services worldwide. The company operates through Aerospace, Defence & Energy; and Automotive & General Industrial segments. It offers heat treatment services, including altering the microstructure of metals and alloys, such as steel and aluminum to impart properties comprising surface hardness, temperature resistance, ductility, and strength; metal joining services consisting of electron beam welding, HIP diffusion bonding, hydrogen brazing, induction brazing, and vacuum and honeycomb brazing; and hot isostatic pressing (HIP) services, including isostatic pressing and HIP supporting services, as well as Powdermet technology, a manufacturing process used in the production of complex components using powder metallurgy.

See Also: Quiet Period

Receive News & Ratings for Bodycote Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bodycote and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.