BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA Has $202,000 Holdings in Motorcar Parts of America, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPAA)

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in Motorcar Parts of America, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPAA) by 82.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,994 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after buying an additional 4,058 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA’s holdings in Motorcar Parts of America were worth $202,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new stake in Motorcar Parts of America during the fourth quarter worth approximately $41,000. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in shares of Motorcar Parts of America by 347.2% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,441 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $87,000 after acquiring an additional 3,448 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Motorcar Parts of America during the 4th quarter worth $204,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new position in shares of Motorcar Parts of America in the fourth quarter worth $229,000. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Motorcar Parts of America in the first quarter valued at about $377,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.26% of the company’s stock.

MPAA opened at $23.66 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $450.63 million, a P/E ratio of 37.56 and a beta of 1.83. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $22.74. Motorcar Parts of America, Inc. has a 1-year low of $14.35 and a 1-year high of $26.42.

Motorcar Parts of America (NASDAQ:MPAA) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, June 13th. The auto parts company reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.10. Motorcar Parts of America had a net margin of 2.38% and a return on equity of 10.42%. On average, equities analysts predict that Motorcar Parts of America, Inc. will post 1.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

MPAA has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Roth Capital increased their price objective on shares of Motorcar Parts of America from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Motorcar Parts of America from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday. TheStreet downgraded shares of Motorcar Parts of America from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, B. Riley raised their target price on Motorcar Parts of America from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $27.00.

Motorcar Parts of America, Inc manufactures, remanufactures, and distributes heavy-duty truck, industrial, marine, and agricultural application replacement parts. The company offers rotating electrical products, including alternators and starters; wheel hub assemblies and bearings; brake-related products comprising brake calipers, brake boosters, and brake master cylinders; and diagnostics and other products, which consist of diagnostics systems and advanced power emulators that are used for development of electric vehicles and aerospace applications, as well as power electronic products for the development and production of electric vehicles and turbochargers.

