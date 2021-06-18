BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA Has $183,000 Holdings in Quanterix Co. (NASDAQ:QTRX)

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA decreased its stake in shares of Quanterix Co. (NASDAQ:QTRX) by 24.4% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 3,128 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,007 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA’s holdings in Quanterix were worth $183,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in shares of Quanterix by 30.5% during the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,485 shares of the company’s stock valued at $204,000 after acquiring an additional 815 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB bought a new stake in Quanterix in the first quarter valued at $246,000. Blueshift Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Quanterix during the first quarter valued at about $248,000. Pathway Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Quanterix during the 4th quarter worth about $200,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Quanterix during the 1st quarter worth about $277,000. Institutional investors own 77.50% of the company’s stock.

QTRX has been the topic of a number of research reports. Canaccord Genuity upped their price target on Quanterix from $86.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Quanterix from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Quanterix in a research report on Friday, June 4th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $53.00 price target for the company. Finally, SVB Leerink restated a “buy” rating on shares of Quanterix in a report on Thursday, June 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $63.25.

In other Quanterix news, CEO E Kevin Hrusovsky sold 3,432 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.52, for a total value of $214,568.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, SVP David C. Duffy sold 1,667 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.14, for a total transaction of $103,587.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 55,185 shares of company stock valued at $3,151,619. 15.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

QTRX stock opened at $65.38 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -68.82 and a beta of 1.54. Quanterix Co. has a twelve month low of $25.44 and a twelve month high of $92.57. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $56.45.

Quanterix (NASDAQ:QTRX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.29) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.32) by $0.03. Quanterix had a negative return on equity of 11.92% and a negative net margin of 30.37%. Equities analysts predict that Quanterix Co. will post -1.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Quanterix Company Profile

Quanterix Corporation, a life sciences company, develops and markets digital immunoassay platforms that advances precision health for life sciences research and diagnostics in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific regions. The company offers HD-X instrument, a sensitive automated multiplex protein detection platform; and SR-X instrument that enables researchers to apply Simoa detection technology in various applications, including direct detection of nucleic acids.

