BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA Grows Stock Position in Clarus Co. (NASDAQ:CLAR)

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in Clarus Co. (NASDAQ:CLAR) by 89.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,214 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,819 shares during the quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA’s holdings in Clarus were worth $174,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. M&T Bank Corp raised its position in Clarus by 3.3% during the first quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 31,780 shares of the company’s stock valued at $542,000 after acquiring an additional 1,024 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in shares of Clarus by 33.2% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 4,703 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 1,172 shares in the last quarter. Redmond Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Clarus by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Redmond Asset Management LLC now owns 95,035 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,620,000 after purchasing an additional 2,375 shares during the period. Susquehanna International Group LLP boosted its holdings in Clarus by 28.9% during the fourth quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 15,774 shares of the company’s stock worth $243,000 after buying an additional 3,538 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Clarus by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 104,715 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,613,000 after buying an additional 4,088 shares during the period. 63.84% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Clarus stock opened at $22.93 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 3.79 and a quick ratio of 1.88. Clarus Co. has a twelve month low of $10.18 and a twelve month high of $26.07. The stock has a market cap of $718.03 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 67.44 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a 50-day moving average of $21.13.

Clarus (NASDAQ:CLAR) last released its earnings results on Sunday, May 9th. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.09. Clarus had a return on equity of 11.59% and a net margin of 4.55%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Clarus Co. will post 0.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 21st. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 10th were issued a $0.025 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 7th. This represents a $0.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.44%. Clarus’s payout ratio is currently 18.87%.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Clarus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. DA Davidson raised their price objective on Clarus from $22.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Lake Street Capital boosted their price objective on Clarus from $18.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. Finally, Roth Capital increased their target price on Clarus from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th.

In other news, Director Nicolas Sokolow sold 5,020 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.10, for a total value of $126,002.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 109,564 shares in the company, valued at $2,750,056.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Warren B. Kanders sold 60,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.78, for a total value of $1,006,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 3,730,131 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $62,591,598.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 28.50% of the company’s stock.

About Clarus

Clarus Corporation focuses on the outdoor and consumer industries in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Asia, Australia, New Zealand, Africa, and South America. The company develops, manufactures, and distributes outdoor equipment and lifestyle products focusing on the climb, ski, mountain, sport, and skincare markets.

