BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA Buys 3,114 Shares of Coherus BioSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRS)

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in Coherus BioSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRS) by 36.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 11,544 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,114 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA’s holdings in Coherus BioSciences were worth $169,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC increased its holdings in shares of Coherus BioSciences by 29.8% during the first quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 664,563 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $9,709,000 after buying an additional 152,710 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank increased its holdings in Coherus BioSciences by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 131,700 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,924,000 after purchasing an additional 3,100 shares in the last quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC bought a new position in Coherus BioSciences in the first quarter valued at about $406,000. Blueshift Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Coherus BioSciences during the first quarter valued at about $467,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in shares of Coherus BioSciences by 6.0% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 188,167 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,749,000 after purchasing an additional 10,653 shares during the last quarter.

In related news, CEO Dennis M. Lanfear sold 31,054 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.56, for a total value of $421,092.24. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 493,258 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,688,578.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Mcdavid Stilwell purchased 3,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 9th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $13.42 per share, for a total transaction of $49,654.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 12.97% of the stock is owned by insiders.

CHRS stock opened at $14.38 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.79 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.33, a quick ratio of 2.20 and a current ratio of 2.40. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $14.04. Coherus BioSciences, Inc. has a 1-year low of $12.90 and a 1-year high of $22.22.

Coherus BioSciences (NASDAQ:CHRS) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The biotechnology company reported ($2.37) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by ($2.46). The business had revenue of $83.03 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $97.87 million. Coherus BioSciences had a negative return on equity of 34.76% and a negative net margin of 17.23%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Coherus BioSciences, Inc. will post -2.63 earnings per share for the current year.

CHRS has been the topic of several recent research reports. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Coherus BioSciences from $30.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Coherus BioSciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. HC Wainwright cut their target price on Coherus BioSciences from $29.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Maxim Group began coverage on Coherus BioSciences in a research note on Friday, May 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $22.00 price target for the company. Finally, Barclays lowered their price objective on Coherus BioSciences from $28.00 to $24.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $24.00.

Coherus BioSciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the biosimilar and immuno-oncology market primarily in the United States. The company markets UDENYCA, a biosimilar to Neulasta, a long-acting granulocyte stimulating colony factor in the United States. Its product candidate pipeline includes biosimilars of Humira, Avastin, and Lucentis.

