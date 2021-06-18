Blair William & Co. IL Reduces Stock Position in Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO)

Blair William & Co. IL lessened its stake in shares of Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO) by 4.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 391,320 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 20,036 shares during the quarter. Blair William & Co. IL’s holdings in Twilio were worth $133,346,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sit Investment Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Twilio in the first quarter worth approximately $2,732,000. Granite Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Twilio in the first quarter worth approximately $274,000. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in shares of Twilio by 0.5% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 16,725 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $6,139,000 after buying an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Twilio by 114.3% in the first quarter. Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd now owns 11,618 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,959,000 after buying an additional 6,196 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Westpac Banking Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Twilio by 13.0% in the first quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 12,581 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,287,000 after buying an additional 1,443 shares during the last quarter. 78.32% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TWLO traded up $6.03 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $367.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 65,726 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,181,848. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $339.57. Twilio Inc. has a 12 month low of $206.56 and a 12 month high of $457.30. The firm has a market cap of $63.38 billion, a PE ratio of -93.27 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a current ratio of 12.19, a quick ratio of 12.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.

Twilio (NYSE:TWLO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The technology company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.58) by $0.63. Twilio had a negative net margin of 30.33% and a negative return on equity of 5.84%. The company had revenue of $589.99 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $533.44 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that Twilio Inc. will post -2.56 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Twilio news, insider Chee Chew sold 1,104 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $343.95, for a total transaction of $379,720.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Jeff Lawson sold 49,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $374.19, for a total transaction of $18,522,405.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 88,023 shares of company stock worth $31,002,073 in the last 90 days. 6.68% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Northland Securities raised their price objective on shares of Twilio from $390.00 to $500.00 in a report on Thursday, February 18th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Twilio from $475.00 to $550.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 18th. Macquarie lifted their price target on shares of Twilio from $420.00 to $510.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 18th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Twilio from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $386.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Twilio from $450.00 to $525.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $445.64.

Twilio Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a cloud communications platform that enables developers to build, scale, and operate customer engagement within software applications in the United States and internationally. Its customer engagement platform provides a set of application programming interfaces that handle the higher-level communication logic needed for nearly every type of customer engagement, as well as enable developers to embed voice, messaging, video, and email capabilities into their applications.

