Blair William & Co. IL Raises Holdings in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO)

Blair William & Co. IL lifted its holdings in shares of The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) by 53.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 1,505,403 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 525,676 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL’s holdings in The Coca-Cola were worth $79,350,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Retirement Group LLC grew its stake in shares of The Coca-Cola by 70.4% during the first quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 484 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in The Coca-Cola by 136.3% in the fourth quarter. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,229 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 709 shares during the last quarter. Paradigm Strategies in Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in The Coca-Cola in the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Elkhorn Partners Limited Partnership purchased a new stake in The Coca-Cola in the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Merrion Investment Management Co LLC purchased a new stake in The Coca-Cola in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.29% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Nikolaos Koumettis sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.81, for a total value of $1,644,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 145,011 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,948,052.91. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO James Quincey sold 110,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, April 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.48, for a total value of $5,992,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 266,718 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,530,796.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 255,392 shares of company stock valued at $13,930,959. 1.01% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of brokerages recently commented on KO. Wolfe Research began coverage on The Coca-Cola in a research report on Monday, April 12th. They issued a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Argus upped their target price on The Coca-Cola from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on The Coca-Cola from $60.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 4th. Evercore ISI upped their price objective on The Coca-Cola from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on The Coca-Cola from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $58.50.

Shares of KO stock traded down $0.64 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $54.31. 385,377 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 17,025,701. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80. The company has a market capitalization of $234.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.90, a P/E/G ratio of 3.38 and a beta of 0.61. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $54.60. The Coca-Cola Company has a fifty-two week low of $43.51 and a fifty-two week high of $56.48.

The Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, April 18th. The company reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $9 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.58 billion. The Coca-Cola had a return on equity of 41.48% and a net margin of 21.59%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.51 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that The Coca-Cola Company will post 2.19 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be paid a $0.42 dividend. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.09%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 14th. The Coca-Cola’s dividend payout ratio is currently 86.15%.

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures, markets, and sells various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks; water, enhanced water, and sports drinks; juice, dairy, and plantÂ-based beverages; tea and coffee; and energy drinks. It also offers beverage concentrates and syrups, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

