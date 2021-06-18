Blair William & Co. IL Acquires 156,025 Shares of Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV)

Blair William & Co. IL increased its holdings in shares of Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV) by 6.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,609,816 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 156,025 shares during the period. Fiserv comprises approximately 1.2% of Blair William & Co. IL’s holdings, making the stock its 17th largest holding. Blair William & Co. IL owned approximately 0.39% of Fiserv worth $310,672,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new position in Fiserv during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new position in Fiserv during the 1st quarter worth $29,000. Sonora Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Fiserv by 100.0% during the 1st quarter. Sonora Investment Management LLC now owns 246 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. acquired a new position in Fiserv during the 1st quarter worth $33,000. Finally, CKW Financial Group acquired a new position in Fiserv during the 4th quarter worth $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.58% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:FISV traded down $1.32 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $107.73. The stock had a trading volume of 73,939 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,630,690. Fiserv, Inc. has a twelve month low of $92.15 and a twelve month high of $127.34. The firm has a market cap of $71.83 billion, a PE ratio of 84.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 0.89. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $117.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.03.

Fiserv (NASDAQ:FISV) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The business services provider reported $1.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.04. Fiserv had a net margin of 5.86% and a return on equity of 9.56%. The business had revenue of $3.76 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.80 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.99 EPS. Fiserv’s revenue was down .4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Fiserv, Inc. will post 5.44 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on FISV. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Fiserv from $115.00 to $124.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Fiserv from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $133.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Fiserv from $139.00 to $141.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Rosenblatt Securities upped their price objective on shares of Fiserv from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Fiserv from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $131.95.

In other Fiserv news, major shareholder Kkr Group Partnership L.P. sold 23,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.70, for a total transaction of $2,707,100,000.00. Also, insider Guy Chiarello sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.94, for a total transaction of $2,498,800.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 234,756 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $29,330,414.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides payment and financial services technology worldwide. The company operates through Acceptance, Fintech, and Payments segments. The Acceptance segment provides point-of-sale merchant acquiring and digital commerce services; mobile payment services; security and fraud protection products; Carat, an omnichannel commerce solution; and Clover POS, a cloud-based point-of-sale solution.

