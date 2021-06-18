BlackRock Inc. Trims Position in NovaGold Resources Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NG)

BlackRock Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of NovaGold Resources Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NG) (TSE:NG) by 1.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,702,729 shares of the mining company’s stock after selling 199,964 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned approximately 4.14% of NovaGold Resources worth $120,037,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of NG. Public Investment Fund raised its position in shares of NovaGold Resources by 24.1% in the 4th quarter. Public Investment Fund now owns 16,137,695 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $156,052,000 after buying an additional 3,137,084 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of NovaGold Resources in the 4th quarter worth $22,508,000. Exor Capital LLP raised its position in shares of NovaGold Resources by 29.2% in the 1st quarter. Exor Capital LLP now owns 8,353,350 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $73,175,000 after buying an additional 1,889,543 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its position in shares of NovaGold Resources by 11.4% in the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 11,999,620 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $116,036,000 after buying an additional 1,230,225 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of NovaGold Resources by 257.8% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 470,124 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $4,546,000 after buying an additional 338,733 shares during the period. 49.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NovaGold Resources stock opened at $8.52 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.10. The company has a quick ratio of 119.02, a current ratio of 119.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.82 billion, a P/E ratio of -85.20 and a beta of 0.71. NovaGold Resources Inc. has a 1-year low of $7.95 and a 1-year high of $12.10.

NovaGold Resources (NYSEAMERICAN:NG) (TSE:NG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 31st. The mining company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.02). As a group, sell-side analysts expect that NovaGold Resources Inc. will post -0.1 earnings per share for the current year.

In other NovaGold Resources news, CEO Gregory A. Lang sold 95,392 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.75, for a total value of $930,072.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 186,892 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,822,197. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Anthony P. Walsh sold 19,655 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.33, for a total transaction of $183,381.15. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 77,134 shares in the company, valued at approximately $719,660.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 29.05% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised NovaGold Resources from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th.

NovaGold Resources Company Profile

NovaGold Resources Inc explores for and develops gold mineral properties in the United States. It primarily owns 50% interest in the Donlin Gold project consisting of 493 mining claims covering an area of 71,420 acres located in the Kuskokwim region of southwestern Alaska. The company was formerly known as NovaCan Mining Resources (1985) Limited and changed its name to NovaGold Resources Inc in March 1987.

