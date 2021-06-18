BlackRock Inc. Purchases 204,108 Shares of Koppers Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KOP)

BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Koppers Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KOP) by 6.4% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 3,411,367 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after buying an additional 204,108 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned approximately 0.16% of Koppers worth $118,581,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Denali Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Koppers during the 1st quarter valued at about $43,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new position in shares of Koppers during the 1st quarter valued at about $72,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Koppers by 12,100.0% during the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,514 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $157,000 after buying an additional 4,477 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System purchased a new position in shares of Koppers during the 1st quarter valued at about $213,000. Finally, Zeke Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Koppers during the 1st quarter valued at about $221,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.12% of the company’s stock.

KOP has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Barrington Research lifted their price objective on Koppers from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Monness Crespi & Hardt lifted their price objective on Koppers from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Zacks Investment Research cut Koppers from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 14th. TheStreet raised Koppers from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Compass Point boosted their price target on Koppers from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $43.80.

NYSE KOP opened at $31.67 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $34.08. The company has a current ratio of 2.28, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.10. Koppers Holdings Inc. has a 12 month low of $16.79 and a 12 month high of $39.44. The stock has a market cap of $672.70 million, a PE ratio of 4.55 and a beta of 2.01.

Koppers (NYSE:KOP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 7th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.45. The business had revenue of $407.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $407.90 million. Koppers had a return on equity of 33.47% and a net margin of 8.91%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.47 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Koppers Holdings Inc. will post 4.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, VP Daniel R. Groves sold 17,211 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.26, for a total transaction of $606,859.86. Also, VP Daniel R. Groves sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.62, for a total value of $219,720.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 16,455 shares in the company, valued at $602,582.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 6.08% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Koppers Holdings Inc provides treated wood products, wood treatment chemicals, and carbon compounds in the United States, Australasia, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Railroad and Utility Products and Services (RUPS), Performance Chemicals (PC), and Carbon Materials and Chemicals (CMC).

