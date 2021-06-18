BlackRock Inc. Purchases 1,943,880 Shares of Relx Plc (NYSE:RELX)

BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Relx Plc (NYSE:RELX) by 74.5% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 4,551,595 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,943,880 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc.’s holdings in Relx were worth $114,518,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Alps Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Relx by 24.2% during the 1st quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 85,392 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,148,000 after buying an additional 16,641 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its position in shares of Relx by 25.1% during the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 5,211 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $131,000 after buying an additional 1,044 shares in the last quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. grew its position in shares of Relx by 39.0% during the 1st quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 97,523 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,454,000 after buying an additional 27,369 shares in the last quarter. Altium Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Relx by 5.4% during the 1st quarter. Altium Wealth Management LLC now owns 19,226 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $484,000 after buying an additional 982 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Relx by 10.3% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 727,089 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $18,294,000 after buying an additional 67,933 shares in the last quarter. 4.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Relx stock opened at $27.17 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $26.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.99, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 0.52. Relx Plc has a one year low of $19.52 and a one year high of $27.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $52.48 billion, a PE ratio of 26.64, a PEG ratio of 5.11 and a beta of 0.72.

RELX has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Relx in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Relx in a research note on Friday, February 19th. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Relx in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “hold” rating on shares of Relx in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Relx has a consensus rating of “Buy”.

RELX PLC provides information-based analytics and decision tools for professional and business customers in North America, Europe, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Scientific, Technical & Medical; Risk; Legal; and Exhibitions. The Scientific, Technical & Medical segment provides information and analytics that help institutions and professionals to progress in science and advance healthcare.

