BlackRock Inc. Increases Stock Holdings in Allegiance Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABTX)

BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Allegiance Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABTX) by 1.7% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 3,000,973 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 50,765 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned about 0.15% of Allegiance Bancshares worth $121,659,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its position in shares of Allegiance Bancshares by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 12,117 shares of the bank’s stock worth $414,000 after purchasing an additional 364 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank increased its position in shares of Allegiance Bancshares by 1.1% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 44,400 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,800,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Allegiance Bancshares by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 125,892 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,297,000 after purchasing an additional 544 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in shares of Allegiance Bancshares by 0.9% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 62,687 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,541,000 after purchasing an additional 577 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IndexIQ Advisors LLC grew its position in Allegiance Bancshares by 12.9% during the first quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 9,808 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $398,000 after acquiring an additional 1,121 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 49.97% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ ABTX opened at $40.14 on Friday. Allegiance Bancshares, Inc. has a one year low of $21.44 and a one year high of $43.34. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $40.47. The company has a market capitalization of $810.15 million, a PE ratio of 13.70 and a beta of 1.09.

Allegiance Bancshares (NASDAQ:ABTX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The bank reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.06. Allegiance Bancshares had a net margin of 23.60% and a return on equity of 7.98%. The business had revenue of $57.43 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $57.37 million. Sell-side analysts predict that Allegiance Bancshares, Inc. will post 3.49 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 28th were issued a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.20%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 27th. Allegiance Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is 21.62%.

In other news, Director Roland L. Williams sold 1,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.80, for a total value of $65,280.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 90,019 shares in the company, valued at $3,672,775.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 6.86% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Allegiance Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 29th.

About Allegiance Bancshares

Allegiance Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Allegiance Bank that provides a range of commercial banking services primarily to small and medium-sized businesses, professionals, and individual customers. It accepts deposit products, including checking accounts, commercial accounts, money market accounts, savings accounts, and other time deposits; and certificates of deposit.

