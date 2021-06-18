BlackRock Inc. Has $125.54 Million Holdings in Ebix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EBIX)

BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Ebix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EBIX) by 5.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,919,530 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 212,117 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned about 12.67% of Ebix worth $125,544,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new position in Ebix in the fourth quarter valued at about $46,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its position in Ebix by 61.0% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,210 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $122,000 after acquiring an additional 1,216 shares during the last quarter. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC grew its position in Ebix by 10.6% in the first quarter. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC now owns 4,340 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $139,000 after acquiring an additional 415 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC bought a new position in Ebix in the fourth quarter valued at about $204,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in Ebix in the fourth quarter valued at about $216,000. 71.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ebix stock opened at $35.66 on Friday. Ebix, Inc. has a 12-month low of $17.83 and a 12-month high of $64.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 2.03 and a current ratio of 2.03. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $30.16. The company has a market capitalization of $1.10 billion, a PE ratio of 12.30 and a beta of 2.71.

Ebix (NASDAQ:EBIX) last released its earnings results on Sunday, May 16th. The technology company reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.96 by ($0.26). The business had revenue of $290.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $159.00 million. Ebix had a net margin of 11.47% and a return on equity of 16.52%. The business’s revenue was up 110.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.96 EPS.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.075 per share. This represents a $0.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.84%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 1st.

Ebix, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides on-demand software and e-commerce services and solutions to insurance, financial, healthcare, and e-learning industries in the United States and internationally. It develops and deploys insurance and reinsurance exchanges; provides Software-as-a-Service (SaaS) enterprise solutions in the area of customer relationship management, and front-end and back-end systems; and offers outsourced administrative and risk compliance solutions.

