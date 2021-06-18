BlackRock Inc. Has $116.91 Million Position in Steelcase Inc. (NYSE:SCS)

BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Steelcase Inc. (NYSE:SCS) by 5.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 8,124,462 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 446,113 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned approximately 7.02% of Steelcase worth $116,910,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Pzena Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Steelcase by 16.8% in the first quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 5,821,606 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $83,773,000 after buying an additional 837,037 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank lifted its holdings in Steelcase by 0.8% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 191,200 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,751,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its stake in Steelcase by 14.8% in the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,639,162 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $23,588,000 after purchasing an additional 210,876 shares in the last quarter. Kendall Capital Management increased its stake in Steelcase by 5.4% in the first quarter. Kendall Capital Management now owns 25,995 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $374,000 after purchasing an additional 1,325 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Steelcase by 27.5% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 172,363 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,480,000 after purchasing an additional 37,146 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.24% of the company’s stock.

Get Steelcase alerts:

Several brokerages have commented on SCS. Berenberg Bank began coverage on shares of Steelcase in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $17.00 target price for the company. Benchmark raised shares of Steelcase from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, May 7th.

In other news, VP Robert G. Krestakos sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.00, for a total transaction of $70,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 65,289 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $914,046. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . 12.97% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of SCS stock opened at $14.19 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $14.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 2.03 and a quick ratio of 1.65. Steelcase Inc. has a 12-month low of $9.47 and a 12-month high of $16.84. The company has a market capitalization of $1.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 64.50 and a beta of 1.45.

Steelcase (NYSE:SCS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 22nd. The business services provider reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.07. Steelcase had a net margin of 1.01% and a return on equity of 6.44%. The company had revenue of $677.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $650.40 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.39 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 28.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 5th were given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 1st. Steelcase’s dividend payout ratio is 76.92%.

Steelcase Profile

Steelcase Inc manufactures and sells integrated furniture settings, user-centered technologies, and interior architectural products in the United States and internationally. It operates through Americas, EMEA, and Other segments. The company's furniture portfolio includes panels, fence and beam-based furniture systems, storage products, fixed and height-adjustable desks, benches, and tables, as well as complementary products, including worktools and screens.

Recommended Story: Understanding each part of a balance sheet

Receive News & Ratings for Steelcase Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Steelcase and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.