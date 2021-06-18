BlackRock Inc. Has $111.97 Million Position in ALX Oncology Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ALXO)

BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of ALX Oncology Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ALXO) by 10.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,518,480 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 145,731 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned 3.77% of ALX Oncology worth $111,973,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its stake in ALX Oncology by 278.8% during the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,628,199 shares of the company’s stock valued at $135,690,000 after purchasing an additional 1,198,397 shares in the last quarter. Artal Group S.A. increased its stake in ALX Oncology by 200.0% during the 4th quarter. Artal Group S.A. now owns 300,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,860,000 after purchasing an additional 200,000 shares in the last quarter. Orbimed Advisors LLC bought a new stake in ALX Oncology during the 4th quarter valued at $12,930,000. Nicholas Investment Partners LP bought a new stake in ALX Oncology during the 4th quarter valued at $3,796,000. Finally, Tri Locum Partners LP bought a new stake in ALX Oncology during the 4th quarter valued at $3,381,000. Institutional investors own 83.28% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have commented on ALXO shares. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of ALX Oncology in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $98.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of ALX Oncology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. Finally, UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of ALX Oncology in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $96.00 price target for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $90.67.

In related news, CEO Jaume Pons sold 16,700 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.71, for a total transaction of $930,357.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 544,146 shares in the company, valued at $30,314,373.66. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, insider Sophia Randolph sold 7,387 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.43, for a total transaction of $439,009.41. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 198,234 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,781,046.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 57,487 shares of company stock valued at $3,475,570. 58.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ ALXO opened at $60.31 on Friday. ALX Oncology Holdings Inc. has a 1 year low of $28.01 and a 1 year high of $117.45. The company has a market cap of $2.43 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.73. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $59.18.

ALX Oncology (NASDAQ:ALXO) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, May 16th. The company reported ($0.35) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.41) by $0.06. On average, analysts forecast that ALX Oncology Holdings Inc. will post -1.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ALX Oncology Company Profile

ALX Oncology Holdings Inc, a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company, focuses on developing therapies for patients fighting cancer. Its lead product candidate is ALX148, a CD47 blocking therapeutic that is in Phase 1b/2 clinical trial used for the treatment of myelodysplastic syndromes; and for the treatment of acute myeloid leukemia and non-Hodgkin's lymphoma, as well as a range of solid tumor indications, including head and neck squamous cell; human epidermal growth factor receptor 2 (HER2) positive gastric/gastroesophageal junction carcinoma; and HER2-expressing breast cancer.

