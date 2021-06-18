BlackRock High Yield Muni Income Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:HYMU) Stock Price Down 0.3%

BlackRock High Yield Muni Income Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:HYMU)’s stock price traded down 0.3% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $26.46 and last traded at $26.46. 291 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 78% from the average session volume of 1,301 shares. The stock had previously closed at $26.54.

The stock has a 50-day moving average of $26.00.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in BlackRock High Yield Muni Income Bond ETF stock. UBS Group AG acquired a new stake in shares of BlackRock High Yield Muni Income Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:HYMU) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 1,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,000. UBS Group AG owned 0.10% of BlackRock High Yield Muni Income Bond ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

See Also: Options Trading – What is a Straddle?

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock High Yield Muni Income Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock High Yield Muni Income Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.