Bitcoinus (BITS) One Day Trading Volume Tops $57.00

Bitcoinus (CURRENCY:BITS) traded down 50% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on June 18th. In the last seven days, Bitcoinus has traded 0.1% higher against the US dollar. Bitcoinus has a market cap of $3,479.18 and $57.00 worth of Bitcoinus was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Bitcoinus coin can currently be bought for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $36,473.73 or 1.00053633 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 14.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.38 or 0.00033960 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.01 or 0.00008269 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded down 17.8% against the dollar and now trades at $26.35 or 0.00072283 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00000880 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00002610 BTC.

StableXSwap (STAX) traded 8.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.66 or 0.00007295 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Darwinia Network (RING) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0441 or 0.00000121 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded down 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000527 BTC.

Bitcoinus Coin Profile

Bitcoinus is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Bitcoinus’ total supply is 359,294,347,067 coins and its circulating supply is 347,574,541,555 coins. Bitcoinus’ official message board is www.bitcoinus.com/blog . Bitcoinus’ official Twitter account is @Bitstar_coinz and its Facebook page is accessible here . Bitcoinus’ official website is www.bitcoinus.com

According to CryptoCompare, “BitstarCoin is a Scrypt PoW/PoS hybrid. The PoW phase lasts for 21 days and then the PoS staking begins at 35% for Y1 – dropping to 1% in yr 5. The difficulty retargets every block and the block time is set to 30 seconds allowing for a two minute transaction confirmation. “

Bitcoinus Coin Trading

