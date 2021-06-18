Bitcoin SV (BSV) Achieves Market Capitalization of $3.06 Billion

Bitcoin SV (CURRENCY:BSV) traded down 1.7% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on June 17th. One Bitcoin SV coin can now be bought for about $163.23 or 0.00431284 BTC on popular exchanges. Bitcoin SV has a market capitalization of $3.06 billion and approximately $603.08 million worth of Bitcoin SV was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Bitcoin SV has traded 0.4% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $37,846.67 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $592.50 or 0.01565534 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash ABC (BCHA) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $21.94 or 0.00057963 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00001030 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.52 or 0.00004016 BTC.

PIXEL (PXL) traded 25.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0132 or 0.00000035 BTC.

DragonVein (DVC) traded down 83.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0083 or 0.00000022 BTC.

Crown (CRW) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0791 or 0.00000209 BTC.

Color Platform (CLR) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0049 or 0.00000013 BTC.

DAOBet (BET) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0036 or 0.00000009 BTC.

About Bitcoin SV

Bitcoin SV is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was November 15th, 2018. Bitcoin SV’s total supply is 18,763,320 coins. The official website for Bitcoin SV is bitcoinsv.io . Bitcoin SV’s official Twitter account is @BitcoinSVNode and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Bitcoin SV restores the original Bitcoin protocol, aiming to keep it stable and allow it to massively scale. Bitcoin SV will maintain the vision set out by Satoshi Nakamoto’s white paper in 2008: Bitcoin: A Peer-to-Peer Electronic Cash System Reflecting its mission to fulfill the vision of Bitcoin, the project name represents the “Satoshi Vision” or SV. Created at the request of leading BSV mining enterprise CoinGeek and other miners, Bitcoin SV is intended to provide a clear choice for miners and allow businesses to build applications and websites on it reliably. “

Bitcoin SV Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin SV directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bitcoin SV should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Bitcoin SV using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

