Bitcoin Private (BTCP) Trading 15% Lower Over Last 7 Days

Bitcoin Private (CURRENCY:BTCP) traded 12.7% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on June 18th. In the last week, Bitcoin Private has traded down 15% against the US dollar. One Bitcoin Private coin can now be bought for about $1.61 or 0.00004526 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Bitcoin Private has a market cap of $7.71 million and approximately $383.00 worth of Bitcoin Private was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Zcash (ZEC) traded 7.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $131.65 or 0.00370068 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded down 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $53.96 or 0.00151669 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded 6.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $79.75 or 0.00224180 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded down 18.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.23 or 0.00009077 BTC.

Alchemy Pay (ACH) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0031 or 0.00000009 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Hush (HUSH) traded down 19.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00001072 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000564 BTC.

Zero (ZER) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000418 BTC.

Bitcoin Interest (BCI) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0210 or 0.00000059 BTC.

Bitcoin Private Coin Profile

BTCP is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. It was first traded on March 3rd, 2018. Bitcoin Private’s total supply is 22,815,307 coins and its circulating supply is 4,785,761 coins. Bitcoin Private’s official Twitter account is @bitcoinprivate and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Bitcoin Private is /r/bitcoinprivate and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Bitcoin Private’s official website is btcprivate.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Bitcoin Private (BTCP) is a Bitcoin hard fork with the snapshot happening on February 28th, the fork will consist of a mix between BTC and ZCL. BTCP will use ZClassic (zk-snarks). This means payments are published on a public blockchain, but the sender, recipient and other transactional metadata remain unidentifiable. “

Bitcoin Private Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin Private directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bitcoin Private should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Bitcoin Private using one of the exchanges listed above.

