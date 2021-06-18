bitCNY (BITCNY) Price Tops $0.16 on Exchanges

bitCNY (CURRENCY:BITCNY) traded down 0.5% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on June 18th. One bitCNY coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.16 or 0.00000413 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. bitCNY has a market capitalization of $4.43 million and approximately $930,837.00 worth of bitCNY was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, bitCNY has traded down 0.5% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002637 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.84 or 0.00002210 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $21.90 or 0.00057747 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $52.45 or 0.00138262 BTC.

Egoras (EGR) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0831 or 0.00000219 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $67.29 or 0.00177395 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 9.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $333.34 or 0.00878781 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $37,821.01 or 0.99707813 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 9.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.05 or 0.00002763 BTC.

About bitCNY

bitCNY launched on November 5th, 2015. bitCNY’s total supply is 28,245,600 coins. bitCNY’s official message board is bitsharestalk.org

According to CryptoCompare, “bitCNY is a market pegged asset (MPA) issued on the Bitshares platform, these assets are known as bitassets or smartcoins. Smartcoins always have 100% or more of its value backed by BitShares (BTS), and can be redeemed for it at any time. Since the exchange rate of BTS to CNY can change, the blockchain protocol deals with increasing and decreasing supply accordingly. This allows users to trade and transfer stable priced tokens across the blockchain and to trade real world commodities like gold and silver in a decentralized manner. “

bitCNY Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as bitCNY directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire bitCNY should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase bitCNY using one of the exchanges listed above.

