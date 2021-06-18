BitBall Price Reaches $0.0078 on Exchanges (BTB)

BitBall (CURRENCY:BTB) traded 10.2% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on June 18th. During the last week, BitBall has traded up 58.6% against the US dollar. One BitBall coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0078 or 0.00000022 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. BitBall has a total market cap of $4.98 million and $978,881.00 worth of BitBall was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $35,418.72 or 1.00204096 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 11.5% against the dollar and now trades at $12.14 or 0.00034352 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded down 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3.04 or 0.00008594 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded down 13.4% against the dollar and now trades at $25.97 or 0.00073465 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00000896 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00002700 BTC.

StableXSwap (STAX) traded 8.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.62 or 0.00007413 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Darwinia Network (RING) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0424 or 0.00000120 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded 9.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000518 BTC.

BitBall is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. BitBall’s total supply is 999,999,999 coins and its circulating supply is 642,008,999 coins. The Reddit community for BitBall is /u/Bitball and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for BitBall is www.bitball-btb.com . BitBall’s official Twitter account is @BitBall_Erc20 and its Facebook page is accessible here . BitBall’s official message board is medium.com/p/bitball-4a607c33ea78

According to CryptoCompare, “A unique Multipurpose Digital currency with Endless Possibilities and Rewards – Bitball (BTB) ecosystem building bridge between Digital currencies, exchanges & clients all over the world. Our main goals are related to transactions across the globe with a user friendly interface, making it accessible to everyone at every level. Our phase 4 will include building an exchange for goods and services between people all over the world based on #cryptocurrency & Fiat.”

