Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB) Earns Buy Rating from Bank of America

Bank of America restated their buy rating on shares of Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, PriceTargets.com reports. The firm currently has a $415.00 price target on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of Biogen from $246.00 to $436.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Monday. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised shares of Biogen from a sell rating to a neutral rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $200.00 to $440.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. Citigroup raised Biogen from a sell rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. Cantor Fitzgerald dropped their price target on Biogen from $278.00 to $268.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Finally, Raymond James upgraded Biogen from an underperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report on Monday, June 7th. Fifteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Biogen presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $381.03.

Shares of NASDAQ:BIIB opened at $383.52 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $57.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 2.12 and a quick ratio of 1.75. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $294.91. Biogen has a 12 month low of $223.25 and a 12 month high of $468.55.

Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The biotechnology company reported $5.34 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $5.06 by $0.28. Biogen had a return on equity of 42.04% and a net margin of 23.89%. The company had revenue of $2.69 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.67 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $9.14 earnings per share. Biogen’s quarterly revenue was down 23.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Biogen will post 18.47 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Brian S. Posner sold 360 shares of Biogen stock in a transaction on Friday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $274.17, for a total transaction of $98,701.20. Following the transaction, the director now owns 7,400 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,028,858. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Alfred Sandrock sold 7,672 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $440.00, for a total transaction of $3,375,680.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 2,919 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,284,360. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.62% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Annapolis Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Biogen during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Signet Investment Advisory Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Biogen during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Biogen during the first quarter worth $26,000. Sittner & Nelson LLC purchased a new position in shares of Biogen in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, Coastal Capital Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Biogen during the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. 85.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Biogen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers therapies for treating neurological and neurodegenerative diseases worldwide. The company offers TECFIDERA, VUMERITY, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI, and FAMPYRA for multiple sclerosis (MS); SPINRAZA for spinal muscular atrophy; and FUMADERM to treat plaque psoriasis.

