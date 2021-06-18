Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB) Expected to Earn Q1 2022 Earnings of $5.45 Per Share

Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB) – Stock analysts at William Blair boosted their Q1 2022 EPS estimates for shares of Biogen in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, June 15th. William Blair analyst M. Phipps now anticipates that the biotechnology company will post earnings per share of $5.45 for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $5.43. William Blair currently has a “Outperform” rating on the stock.

Get Biogen alerts:

Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The biotechnology company reported $5.34 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.06 by $0.28. Biogen had a return on equity of 42.04% and a net margin of 23.89%. The business had revenue of $2.69 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.67 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $9.14 EPS. Biogen’s revenue was down 23.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. SVB Leerink lifted their price target on Biogen from $380.00 to $475.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 10th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Biogen from $265.00 to $395.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of Biogen from $246.00 to $436.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday. TheStreet upgraded Biogen from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. Finally, Atlantic Securities raised Biogen from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $415.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. Fifteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Biogen presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $381.03.

Biogen stock opened at $383.52 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $294.91. The company has a current ratio of 2.12, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $57.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.12, a P/E/G ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.44. Biogen has a 52 week low of $223.25 and a 52 week high of $468.55.

In related news, Director Brian S. Posner sold 360 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $274.17, for a total transaction of $98,701.20. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,028,858. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Alfred Sandrock sold 7,672 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $440.00, for a total value of $3,375,680.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 2,919 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,284,360. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.62% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BIIB. Primecap Management Co. CA increased its position in Biogen by 5.9% during the 1st quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 16,758,256 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $4,688,122,000 after buying an additional 936,190 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Biogen by 0.6% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,502,628 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $3,777,361,000 after purchasing an additional 83,027 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its position in shares of Biogen by 10.3% in the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 3,969,044 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,110,340,000 after buying an additional 370,371 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Biogen by 1.3% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,796,511 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $780,818,000 after buying an additional 37,013 shares during the period. Finally, Factorial Partners LLC grew its position in Biogen by 23,953.3% during the first quarter. Factorial Partners LLC now owns 2,573,700 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $9,200,000 after buying an additional 2,563,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.10% of the company’s stock.

Biogen Company Profile

Biogen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers therapies for treating neurological and neurodegenerative diseases worldwide. The company offers TECFIDERA, VUMERITY, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI, and FAMPYRA for multiple sclerosis (MS); SPINRAZA for spinal muscular atrophy; and FUMADERM to treat plaque psoriasis.

Featured Story: FinTech

Receive News & Ratings for Biogen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Biogen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.