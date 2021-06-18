Biffa plc (LON:BIFF) Insider Claire Miles Purchases 7,000 Shares

Biffa plc (LON:BIFF) insider Claire Miles acquired 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 14th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 293 ($3.83) per share, with a total value of £20,510 ($26,796.45).

BIFF stock opened at GBX 294 ($3.84) on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 115.51. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 282.13. Biffa plc has a 1-year low of GBX 188.20 ($2.46) and a 1-year high of GBX 321 ($4.19). The company has a market capitalization of £898.48 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.46.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on BIFF shares. Berenberg Bank upped their price target on Biffa from GBX 300 ($3.92) to GBX 370 ($4.83) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Numis Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 355 ($4.64) price target on shares of Biffa in a report on Tuesday, June 1st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 289 ($3.78).

Biffa plc provides waste management services in the United Kingdom. The company operates in two segments, Collections and Resources & Energy. It is involved in the collection, recycling, treatment, processing, and disposal of waste; and production of energy, as well as production and sale of recovered commodities, such as energies, papers, glasses, metals, and plastics.

