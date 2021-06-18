BH Macro (LON:BHMG) Trading Down 0.9%

Shares of BH Macro Limited (LON:BHMG) traded down 0.9% on Wednesday . The company traded as low as GBX 3,340 ($43.64) and last traded at GBX 3,340 ($43.64). 72,140 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 135% from the average session volume of 30,731 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 3,370 ($44.03).

The firm has a market cap of £573.78 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.07. The business has a fifty day moving average of GBX 3,324.82.

BH Macro Company Profile (LON:BHMG)

BH Macro Limited is a feeder fund launched and managed by Brevan Howard Asset Management LLP. It invests its entire corpus in the Brevan Howard Master Fund Limited. BH Macro Limited was formed on January 17, 2007 and is domiciled in Guernsey, Channel Islands.

