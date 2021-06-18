Beyond Air’s (XAIR) Buy Rating Reiterated at Roth Capital

Roth Capital reissued their buy rating on shares of Beyond Air (NASDAQ:XAIR) in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on XAIR. Truist Securities began coverage on Beyond Air in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. They set a buy rating and a $12.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Beyond Air from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, Truist began coverage on Beyond Air in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. They set a buy rating and a $12.00 target price for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $11.00.

Beyond Air stock opened at $5.34 on Tuesday. Beyond Air has a twelve month low of $4.62 and a twelve month high of $7.96. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $5.28. The company has a quick ratio of 7.99, a current ratio of 7.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The firm has a market cap of $116.95 million, a PE ratio of -4.20 and a beta of -0.56.

Beyond Air (NASDAQ:XAIR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 9th. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.31) by $0.07. Beyond Air had a negative return on equity of 133.04% and a negative net margin of 2,617.28%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Beyond Air will post -0.92 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in XAIR. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in Beyond Air by 29.2% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 8,860 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 2,004 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Beyond Air by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 47,402 shares of the company’s stock valued at $260,000 after buying an additional 2,112 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its holdings in Beyond Air by 13.5% during the 1st quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 24,532 shares of the company’s stock valued at $135,000 after buying an additional 2,921 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in Beyond Air by 101.8% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 7,121 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 3,592 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in Beyond Air by 12.9% during the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 36,607 shares of the company’s stock valued at $201,000 after buying an additional 4,173 shares during the last quarter. 22.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Beyond Air Company Profile

Beyond Air, Inc, a clinical-stage medical device and biopharmaceutical company, develops inhaled nitric oxide (NO) to treat respiratory infections, and gaseous NO to treat solid tumors. The company is developing LungFit system, a NO generator and delivery system, which is in clinical trials for the treatment of lung infections, persistent pulmonary hypertension of the newborn, severe acute respiratory syndrome coronavirus 2, bronchiolitis, and nontuberculous mycobacteria.The company was formerly known as AIT Therapeutics, Inc and changed its name to Beyond Air, Inc in June 2019.

