Beowulf (BWF) Achieves Market Capitalization of $14.72 Million

Beowulf (CURRENCY:BWF) traded up 15.6% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on June 17th. Beowulf has a market capitalization of $14.72 million and $66,654.00 worth of Beowulf was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Beowulf has traded 29.5% higher against the dollar. One Beowulf coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0147 or 0.00000039 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Beowulf alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23.16 or 0.00060938 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 8.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.84 or 0.00025880 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.50 or 0.00003958 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002632 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002634 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $291.14 or 0.00766086 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $31.99 or 0.00084184 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $16.19 or 0.00042603 BTC.

Beowulf Coin Profile

Beowulf is a coin. Its genesis date was September 7th, 2020. Beowulf’s total supply is 3,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,000,000,099 coins. The official website for Beowulf is beowulfchain.com . Beowulf’s official Twitter account is @BeowulfChain and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Beowulf Blockchain offers a blockchain-based platform named Biploma for educational institutions and corporations to host degrees, diplomas, and certificates on the blockchain with the highest level of reliability and accessibility at the lowest possible price. With Biploma, degree holders can easily prove their credibility. In addition, information on the blockchain cannot be faked or tampered by anyone, thereby preventing document fraud successfully. “

Buying and Selling Beowulf

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Beowulf directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Beowulf should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Beowulf using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Beowulf Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Beowulf and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.