Benchmark Electronics, Inc. (BHE) To Go Ex-Dividend on June 29th

Benchmark Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:BHE) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, June 16th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be paid a dividend of 0.165 per share by the technology company on Wednesday, July 14th. This represents a $0.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 29th. This is a positive change from Benchmark Electronics’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16.

Shares of BHE stock opened at $29.14 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $30.30. Benchmark Electronics has a 1 year low of $18.75 and a 1 year high of $32.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 2.40 and a quick ratio of 1.70. The stock has a market cap of $1.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.28 and a beta of 1.16.

Benchmark Electronics (NYSE:BHE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The technology company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $506.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $502.33 million. Benchmark Electronics had a return on equity of 3.52% and a net margin of 0.89%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.22 earnings per share.

BHE has been the topic of several recent research reports. TheStreet raised shares of Benchmark Electronics from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Needham & Company LLC raised Benchmark Electronics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th.

About Benchmark Electronics

Benchmark Electronics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides product design, engineering services, technology solutions, and advanced manufacturing services in the Americas, Asia, and Europe. The company offers engineering services and technology solutions, including new product design, prototype, testing, and related engineering services; and custom testing, and automation equipment design and build services.

