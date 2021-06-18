Bellway p.l.c. (LON:BWY) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Bellway p.l.c. (LON:BWY) have been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the twelve analysts that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is GBX 3,674.30 ($48.00).
A number of research firms recently weighed in on BWY. Numis Securities reaffirmed an “add” rating and issued a GBX 4,102 ($53.59) price objective on shares of Bellway in a research note on Tuesday. Berenberg Bank boosted their price objective on shares of Bellway from GBX 3,240 ($42.33) to GBX 4,180 ($54.61) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Canaccord Genuity reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 4,060 ($53.04) price objective on shares of Bellway in a research note on Tuesday. UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of Bellway from GBX 4,040 ($52.78) to GBX 3,780 ($49.39) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Bellway from GBX 3,111 ($40.65) to GBX 3,311 ($43.26) and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 11th.
LON:BWY opened at GBX 3,451 ($45.09) on Friday. Bellway has a 1-year low of GBX 2,059 ($26.90) and a 1-year high of GBX 3,756 ($49.07). The business has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 3,580.34. The stock has a market capitalization of £4.26 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.44. The company has a current ratio of 4.32, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.24.
About Bellway
Bellway p.l.c., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the home building business in the United Kingdom. The company builds and sells homes ranging from one-bedroom apartments to six-bedroom family homes, as well as provides homes to housing associations for social housing. It offers homes under Bellway and Ashberry brands.
