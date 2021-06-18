Bellway p.l.c. (LON:BWY) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Bellway p.l.c. (LON:BWY) have been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the twelve analysts that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is GBX 3,674.30 ($48.00).

A number of research firms recently weighed in on BWY. Numis Securities reaffirmed an “add” rating and issued a GBX 4,102 ($53.59) price objective on shares of Bellway in a research note on Tuesday. Berenberg Bank boosted their price objective on shares of Bellway from GBX 3,240 ($42.33) to GBX 4,180 ($54.61) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Canaccord Genuity reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 4,060 ($53.04) price objective on shares of Bellway in a research note on Tuesday. UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of Bellway from GBX 4,040 ($52.78) to GBX 3,780 ($49.39) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Bellway from GBX 3,111 ($40.65) to GBX 3,311 ($43.26) and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 11th.

Get Bellway alerts:

LON:BWY opened at GBX 3,451 ($45.09) on Friday. Bellway has a 1-year low of GBX 2,059 ($26.90) and a 1-year high of GBX 3,756 ($49.07). The business has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 3,580.34. The stock has a market capitalization of £4.26 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.44. The company has a current ratio of 4.32, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.24.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, May 20th will be given a dividend of GBX 35 ($0.46) per share. This represents a yield of 1.01%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 20th. Bellway’s dividend payout ratio is currently 0.34%.

About Bellway

Bellway p.l.c., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the home building business in the United Kingdom. The company builds and sells homes ranging from one-bedroom apartments to six-bedroom family homes, as well as provides homes to housing associations for social housing. It offers homes under Bellway and Ashberry brands.

Featured Story: Learning About the VIX – Volatility Index

Receive News & Ratings for Bellway Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bellway and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.