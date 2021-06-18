Bellway (LON:BWY) Given New GBX 4,100 Price Target at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Bellway (LON:BWY) had its target price dropped by investment analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 4,150 ($54.22) to GBX 4,100 ($53.57) in a research note issued on Wednesday, Price Targets.com reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s target price would suggest a potential upside of 21.70% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research analysts have also recently weighed in on BWY. Berenberg Bank lifted their price objective on Bellway from GBX 3,240 ($42.33) to GBX 4,180 ($54.61) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Bellway in a research report on Monday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Bellway from GBX 3,111 ($40.65) to GBX 3,311 ($43.26) and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Numis Securities reiterated an “add” rating and issued a GBX 4,102 ($53.59) price target on shares of Bellway in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 4,060 ($53.04) price objective on shares of Bellway in a research note on Tuesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Bellway currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 3,776.64 ($49.34).

Shares of LON:BWY traded down GBX 85 ($1.11) during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting GBX 3,369 ($44.02). The company had a trading volume of 456,545 shares, compared to its average volume of 299,787. The firm has a market cap of £4.16 billion and a P/E ratio of 22.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.24, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 4.32. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 3,580.34. Bellway has a 12-month low of GBX 2,059 ($26.90) and a 12-month high of GBX 3,756 ($49.07).

Bellway p.l.c., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the home building business in the United Kingdom. The company builds and sells homes ranging from one-bedroom apartments to six-bedroom family homes, as well as provides homes to housing associations for social housing. It offers homes under Bellway and Ashberry brands.

