BellRing Brands (NYSE:BRBR) Upgraded to Buy by Zacks Investment Research

BellRing Brands (NYSE:BRBR) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has a $33.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective indicates a potential upside of 6.38% from the stock’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “BellRing Brands, Inc. manufactures and sells nutrition products. The company offers protein shakes, other RTD beverages, powders and nutrition bars and supplements. It offers products under the Premier Protein, Dymatize and PowerBar, as well as Joint Juice and Supreme Protein brands. BellRing Brands, Inc. is based in St. Louis, Missouri. “

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of BellRing Brands from $29.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of BellRing Brands from $25.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their price objective on shares of BellRing Brands from $29.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, Stephens began coverage on shares of BellRing Brands in a research report on Monday, May 10th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $30.00 price objective on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. BellRing Brands presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $30.46.

Shares of BRBR opened at $31.02 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $26.87. The firm has a market cap of $1.23 billion, a PE ratio of 55.39, a P/E/G ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 0.86. BellRing Brands has a 12-month low of $17.68 and a 12-month high of $31.25.

BellRing Brands (NYSE:BRBR) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $282.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $269.25 million. BellRing Brands had a net margin of 2.06% and a negative return on equity of 1.22%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that BellRing Brands will post 0.85 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BRBR. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in BellRing Brands by 811.2% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 725,916 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,646,000 after acquiring an additional 646,248 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in shares of BellRing Brands by 278.6% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 470,629 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,441,000 after buying an additional 346,317 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of BellRing Brands by 8.5% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,097,259 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,295,000 after buying an additional 243,352 shares during the last quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. lifted its stake in shares of BellRing Brands by 154.2% in the fourth quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 369,421 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,981,000 after buying an additional 224,098 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hodges Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of BellRing Brands in the first quarter worth $3,567,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.02% of the company’s stock.

BellRing Brands, Inc manufactures and sells nutrition products in the United States and internationally. It offers ready-to-drink (RTD) protein shakes, other RTD beverages, powders, and nutrition bars and supplements. The company provides its products primarily under the Premier Protein, Premier Nutrition, Dymatize, PowerBar, Bell Ring, Joint Juice, and Supreme Protein brands.

