BeiGene, Ltd. Forecasted to Earn Q2 2021 Earnings of ($4.75) Per Share (NASDAQ:BGNE)

BeiGene, Ltd. (NASDAQ:BGNE) – SVB Leerink cut their Q2 2021 earnings per share estimates for BeiGene in a report issued on Monday, June 14th. SVB Leerink analyst A. Berens now expects that the company will post earnings of ($4.75) per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of ($4.64). SVB Leerink currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $417.00 target price on the stock. SVB Leerink also issued estimates for BeiGene’s Q3 2021 earnings at ($5.18) EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at ($5.70) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($14.94) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($16.43) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($10.51) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($5.37) EPS and FY2025 earnings at $0.53 EPS.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of BeiGene from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. China Renaissance Securities began coverage on BeiGene in a report on Monday, March 8th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Cowen raised their target price on BeiGene from $348.00 to $429.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 18th. CLSA cut shares of BeiGene from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $330.00 to $321.00 in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Finally, HSBC upped their price target on BeiGene from $296.00 to $385.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. BeiGene presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $332.33.

Shares of BGNE stock opened at $329.14 on Wednesday. BeiGene has a 52-week low of $174.10 and a 52-week high of $388.97. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $329.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 4.62 and a quick ratio of 4.56. The firm has a market cap of $30.29 billion, a PE ratio of -24.15 and a beta of 0.87.

BeiGene (NASDAQ:BGNE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 7th. The company reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.90) by $2.59. BeiGene had a negative net margin of 135.24% and a negative return on equity of 31.71%. The firm had revenue of $605.87 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $103.90 million.

In other BeiGene news, insider Xiaodong Wang sold 3,394 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.46, for a total transaction of $1,019,761.24. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 5,747,271 shares in the company, valued at $1,726,825,044.66. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CMO Jane Huang sold 540 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $362.64, for a total value of $195,825.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 292,772 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $106,170,838.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 23,620 shares of company stock worth $8,055,847 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 8.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BGNE. Baillie Gifford & Co. boosted its stake in shares of BeiGene by 196.0% during the 4th quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 4,247,827 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,097,596,000 after buying an additional 2,812,638 shares during the last quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA raised its position in shares of BeiGene by 15.5% during the 1st quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 3,888,839 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,353,627,000 after acquiring an additional 522,112 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors raised its holdings in shares of BeiGene by 8.0% during the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 5,797,151 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,013,664,000 after purchasing an additional 428,521 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in BeiGene by 15.2% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,587,165 shares of the company’s stock worth $668,498,000 after acquiring an additional 341,571 shares during the period. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its holdings in BeiGene by 888.7% in the fourth quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 146,325 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,809,000 after acquiring an additional 131,525 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.50% of the company’s stock.

BeiGene Company Profile

BeiGene, Ltd., a commercial-stage biotechnology company, engages in discovering, developing, manufacturing, and commercializing medicines for cancer therapeutics in the People's Republic of China and the United States. Its commercial products include BRUKINSA to treat relapsed/refractory (R/R) mantle cell lymphoma; Tislelizumab to treat R/R classical Hodgkin's lymphoma; ABRAXANE to treat breast cancer; REVLIMID to treat multiple myeloma; VIDAZA to treat myelodysplastic syndromes, chronic myelomonocyte leukemia, and acute myeloid leukemia; XGEVA to treat giant cell tumor of bone; BLINCYTO to treat acute lymphoblastic leukemia; KYPROLIS to treat R/R multiple myeloma; SYLVANT to treat idiopathic multicentric castleman disease; QARZIBA to treat neuroblastoma; Pamiparib for the treatment of various solid tumors; and BAT1706 to treat metastatic colorectal cancer, liver cancer, and non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC).

