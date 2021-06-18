Befesa (ETR:BFSA) Given a €57.00 Price Target at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €57.00 ($67.06) target price on Befesa (ETR:BFSA) in a research note published on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on the company. Kepler Capital Markets set a €62.00 ($72.94) price objective on Befesa and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Berenberg Bank set a €69.00 ($81.18) price target on shares of Befesa and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th.

Shares of ETR:BFSA opened at €62.20 ($73.18) on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 167.45, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 1.71. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of €59.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.12 billion and a P/E ratio of 34.14. Befesa has a 52 week low of €31.35 ($36.88) and a 52 week high of €63.80 ($75.06).

Befesa SA provides environmental recycling services to the steel and aluminum industries in European and Asian markets. It operates through two segments, Steel Dust Recycling Services and Aluminium Salt Slags Recycling Services. The Steel Dust Recycling Services segment collects and recycles steel dust and other steel residues generated in the production of crude, stainless, and galvanized steel.

