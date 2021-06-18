Bed Bath & Beyond (NASDAQ:BBBY) Trading Down 5.9%

Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. (NASDAQ:BBBY) shares traded down 5.9% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $27.39 and last traded at $27.63. 92,605 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 10,453,323 shares. The stock had previously closed at $29.35.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Telsey Advisory Group dropped their price target on Bed Bath & Beyond from $40.00 to $30.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. KeyCorp restated a “sell” rating and issued a $22.00 price target on shares of Bed Bath & Beyond in a research report on Friday, June 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Bed Bath & Beyond from $23.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Wedbush cut their target price on shares of Bed Bath & Beyond from $33.00 to $27.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Finally, Loop Capital lowered their target price on Bed Bath & Beyond from $30.00 to $24.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 16th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $26.00.

The firm has a market cap of $2.98 billion, a P/E ratio of -22.65 and a beta of 1.83. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $27.40. The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93.

Bed Bath & Beyond (NASDAQ:BBBY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 14th. The retailer reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $2.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.65 billion. Bed Bath & Beyond had a negative net margin of 1.63% and a negative return on equity of 8.44%. The company’s revenue was down 15.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.38 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. will post 1.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Joshua Schechter bought 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 16th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $25.02 per share, with a total value of $75,060.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 24,016 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $600,880.32. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Gustavo Arnal bought 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 16th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $25.45 per share, for a total transaction of $509,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 300,769 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,654,571.05. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders bought 23,500 shares of company stock valued at $596,835. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of BBBY. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky raised its holdings in shares of Bed Bath & Beyond by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 36,820 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,073,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. Optiver Holding B.V. acquired a new position in Bed Bath & Beyond in the first quarter worth approximately $1,364,000. Factorial Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Bed Bath & Beyond by 628.8% in the first quarter. Factorial Partners LLC now owns 466,400 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $16,000,000 after buying an additional 402,400 shares in the last quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board bought a new stake in shares of Bed Bath & Beyond during the 1st quarter worth $350,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Bed Bath & Beyond by 84.4% in the 1st quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 99,970 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $2,914,000 after acquiring an additional 45,742 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.57% of the company’s stock.

Bed Bath & Beyond Company Profile (NASDAQ:BBBY)

Bed Bath & Beyond Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a chain of retail stores. It operates through two segments, North American Retail and Institutional Sales. The company sells a range of domestics merchandise, including bed linens and related items, bath items, and kitchen textiles; and home furnishings, such as kitchen and tabletop items, fine tabletop, basic housewares, general home furnishings, consumables, and various juvenile products.

