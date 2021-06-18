Beaxy (BXY) Reaches Market Capitalization of $1.67 Million

Beaxy (CURRENCY:BXY) traded 18.6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on June 18th. Beaxy has a total market cap of $1.67 million and $1,229.00 worth of Beaxy was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Beaxy has traded 20.3% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Beaxy coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0059 or 0.00000016 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $22.55 or 0.00059658 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.50 or 0.00025139 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002646 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.44 or 0.00003809 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002649 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $283.03 or 0.00748780 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $31.90 or 0.00084395 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $16.19 or 0.00042835 BTC.

Beaxy Coin Profile

Beaxy (CRYPTO:BXY) is a coin. Its launch date was February 9th, 2018. Beaxy’s total supply is 500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 283,295,490 coins. Beaxy’s official message board is medium.com/beaxy-exchange . Beaxy’s official Twitter account is @BeaxyExchange and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Beaxy is /r/BeaxyExchange . Beaxy’s official website is beaxy.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Beaxy is a cryptocurrency exchange built by coders and traders to help the trading community with their needs. The Beaxy conducts an IP whitelisting process to new users, utilises hot & cold wallets, and has the exchange vetted by white-hackers to protect the traders. On the Beaxy Exchange platform, the traders have at their disposal different order types such as including limits, stops, trailing orders, OSO, etc. Beaxy has two tokens in use on the ecosystem, BXY and PLS. The BXY is an Ethereum-based ERC 20 token used to mitigate the fees and ease the transactions within the Beaxy network. The PLS provides loyalty rewards to qualified holders, to be a qualified holder the users need to convert their BXY to PLS. “

Beaxy Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Beaxy directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Beaxy should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Beaxy using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

