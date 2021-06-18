Beacon Securities Comments on Major Drilling Group International Inc.’s FY2022 Earnings (TSE:MDI)

Major Drilling Group International Inc. (TSE:MDI) – Equities research analysts at Beacon Securities cut their FY2022 earnings per share estimates for Major Drilling Group International in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, June 15th. Beacon Securities analyst A. Shaath now expects that the company will post earnings of $0.44 per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of $0.47.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on MDI. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a C$12.00 price objective on shares of Major Drilling Group International in a research note on Tuesday. Laurentian Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Major Drilling Group International to C$11.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Laurentian lifted their price target on Major Drilling Group International from C$9.00 to C$11.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Finally, TD Securities upped their price objective on Major Drilling Group International from C$12.50 to C$13.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday.

Shares of MDI stock opened at C$9.03 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 3.50, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.90. The company has a market cap of C$740.23 million and a P/E ratio of -10.93. Major Drilling Group International has a twelve month low of C$3.42 and a twelve month high of C$11.34. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is C$8.82.

About Major Drilling Group International

Major Drilling Group International Inc provides contract drilling services for mining and mineral exploration companies in Canada, the United States, Mexico, South America, Asia, Africa, and Europe. The company offers a suite of drilling services, including surface and underground coring, directional, reverse circulation, sonic, geotechnical, environmental, water-well, coal-bed methane, shallow gas, underground percussive/longhole drilling, surface drill and blast, and various mine services.

