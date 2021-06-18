Beach Energy (OTCMKTS:BEPTF) Stock Price Down 3.8%

Beach Energy Limited (OTCMKTS:BEPTF) shares fell 3.8% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $0.99 and last traded at $1.01. 612 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 89% from the average session volume of 5,480 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.05.

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group raised Beach Energy from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, April 16th.

The business’s 50 day moving average is $1.10.

Beach Energy Limited operates as an oil and gas exploration and production company. The company engages in the operated and non-operated, onshore and offshore, and oil and gas production in five producing basins across Australia and New Zealand. It also explores, develops, and produces hydrocarbons; and sells gas and liquid hydrocarbons.

