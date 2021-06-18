BBTV (TSE:BBTV) Price Target Cut to C$18.50

BBTV (TSE:BBTV) had its target price lowered by investment analysts at Scotiabank from C$19.00 to C$18.50 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. Scotiabank’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 133.00% from the stock’s current price.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Canaccord Genuity cut their price objective on BBTV from C$25.00 to C$17.00 and set a “na” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 14th. CIBC cut their price objective on BBTV from C$18.50 to C$15.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Finally, Pi Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a C$20.00 price objective on shares of BBTV in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th.

Shares of TSE BBTV opened at C$7.94 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.60. The business’s fifty day moving average is C$8.57. BBTV has a 1-year low of C$7.50 and a 1-year high of C$16.00. The firm has a market capitalization of C$163.12 million and a P/E ratio of -10.08.

BBTV Holdings Inc, a media and technology company, provides end-to-end management, distribution, and monetization solutions through the VISO platform to individual content creators and media companies. Its Base solution includes content optimization and discovery to increase content viewership, engagement, and performance; collaboration and fan engagement to connect the community of influencers; audience development and educational services comprises resources for influencers to stay informed and make decisions about their content; analytics and insights; and partner experience that provides support for influencers to address their needs, including reporting, payments, and support.

