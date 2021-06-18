Basf (OTCMKTS:BASFY) Lifted to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Basf (OTCMKTS:BASFY) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $23.00 price target on the basic materials company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “BASF is the world’s leading chemical company: The Chemical Company. Its portfolio ranges from chemicals, plastics, performance products and agricultural products to oil and gas. As a reliable partner BASF creates chemistry to help its customers in virtually all industries to be more successful. With its high-value products and intelligent solutions, BASF plays an important role in finding answers to global challenges such as climate protection, energy efficiency, nutrition and mobility. “

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. UBS Group reiterated a buy rating on shares of Basf in a report on Friday, March 19th. Societe Generale reiterated a buy rating on shares of Basf in a report on Monday, March 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a buy rating on shares of Basf in a report on Monday, March 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an underweight rating on shares of Basf in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Finally, Barclays upgraded Basf to an equal weight rating in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $23.00.

BASFY opened at $19.78 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $20.87. Basf has a 52-week low of $13.38 and a 52-week high of $21.77. The company has a current ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The stock has a market cap of $72.67 billion, a PE ratio of -659.11, a P/E/G ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.34.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 14th. Investors of record on Monday, May 3rd were given a dividend of $1.9124 per share. This represents a yield of 8.9%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 30th. Basf’s dividend payout ratio is currently 77.17%.

About Basf

BASF SE operates as a chemical company worldwide. It operates through six segments: Chemicals, Materials, Industrial Solutions, Surface Technologies, Nutrition & Care, and Agricultural Solutions. The Chemicals segment provides petrochemicals and intermediates. The Materials segment offers advanced materials and their precursors for applications and systems, such as isocyanates and polyamides, as well as inorganic basic products and specialties for plastic and plastic processing industries.

