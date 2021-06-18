Barrett Asset Management LLC Sells 491 Shares of BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK)

Barrett Asset Management LLC decreased its position in shares of BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK) by 0.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 53,189 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 491 shares during the period. BlackRock comprises 2.0% of Barrett Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 18th largest holding. Barrett Asset Management LLC’s holdings in BlackRock were worth $40,102,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in BlackRock by 1.5% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,846,763 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $7,424,066,000 after buying an additional 147,821 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of BlackRock by 19.0% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,819,050 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,755,598,000 after acquiring an additional 611,071 shares during the last quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of BlackRock by 24,840.7% during the first quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,703,325 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,703,000 after acquiring an additional 2,692,486 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in BlackRock by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,388,277 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,723,239,000 after buying an additional 72,109 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in BlackRock during the fourth quarter worth $1,515,316,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.13% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE BLK traded down $22.84 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $845.98. 10,874 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 621,912. The company has a market capitalization of $129.03 billion, a PE ratio of 25.18, a P/E/G ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 1.16. The business has a 50-day moving average of $847.33. BlackRock, Inc. has a 1-year low of $528.63 and a 1-year high of $890.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 4.44 and a current ratio of 4.44.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 14th. The asset manager reported $7.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $7.64 by $0.13. BlackRock had a net margin of 31.52% and a return on equity of 15.72%. The business had revenue of $4.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.29 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $6.60 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that BlackRock, Inc. will post 36.79 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, June 4th will be issued a dividend of $4.13 per share. This represents a $16.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.95%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 3rd. BlackRock’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 48.85%.

BLK has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of BlackRock from $924.00 to $944.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of BlackRock from $875.00 to $890.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of BlackRock from $922.00 to $1,005.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of BlackRock in a research note on Sunday, June 6th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of BlackRock from $949.00 to $984.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $893.83.

In related news, CEO Laurence Fink sold 31,668 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $865.89, for a total transaction of $27,421,004.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Mark Wiedman sold 1,725 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $812.53, for a total transaction of $1,401,614.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 38,409 shares of company stock worth $32,875,775. 1.16% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

BlackRock, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.

