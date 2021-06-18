Barrett Asset Management LLC Purchases 1,905 Shares of The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR)

Barrett Asset Management LLC grew its position in The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR) by 0.7% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 275,203 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,905 shares during the quarter. The Progressive comprises 1.3% of Barrett Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest position. Barrett Asset Management LLC’s holdings in The Progressive were worth $26,312,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. MACRO Consulting Group raised its position in The Progressive by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. MACRO Consulting Group now owns 20,202 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,932,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of The Progressive by 55.2% in the 1st quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 312 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 111 shares during the period. Oxford Financial Group Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of The Progressive by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Oxford Financial Group Ltd. now owns 11,211 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,072,000 after buying an additional 113 shares during the period. Mather Group LLC. boosted its stake in The Progressive by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 11,780 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,165,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares during the period. Finally, First Midwest Bank Trust Division boosted its stake in The Progressive by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. First Midwest Bank Trust Division now owns 8,837 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $845,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.01% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:PGR traded down $0.60 on Friday, reaching $91.24. 146,112 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,887,926. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $99.78. The Progressive Co. has a twelve month low of $76.16 and a twelve month high of $107.58. The firm has a market cap of $53.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a quick ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

The Progressive (NYSE:PGR) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The insurance provider reported $1.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.72. The Progressive had a net margin of 14.50% and a return on equity of 25.38%. Equities analysts predict that The Progressive Co. will post 5.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 7th will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 6th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.44%. The Progressive’s payout ratio is presently 5.35%.

PGR has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of The Progressive from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $90.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Monday, June 7th. Edward Jones raised shares of The Progressive from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 18th. Bank of America dropped their target price on shares of The Progressive from $127.00 to $123.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Raymond James reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $115.00 target price on shares of The Progressive in a report on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of The Progressive in a report on Thursday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $99.00.

In related news, insider Steven Broz sold 1,243 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.90, for a total transaction of $119,203.70. Following the sale, the insider now owns 32,564 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,122,887.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

The Progressive Company Profile

The Progressive Corporation, an insurance holding company, provides personal and commercial auto, personal residential and commercial property, general liability, and other specialty property-casualty insurance products and related services in the United States. It operates in three segments: Personal Lines, Commercial Lines, and Property.

