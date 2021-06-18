Barrett Asset Management LLC Has $62.71 Million Stock Position in Tetra Tech, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEK)

Barrett Asset Management LLC lessened its holdings in Tetra Tech, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEK) by 0.4% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 462,076 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 2,085 shares during the quarter. Tetra Tech comprises about 3.1% of Barrett Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest position. Barrett Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Tetra Tech were worth $62,713,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tetra Tech in the first quarter worth $27,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Tetra Tech by 68.0% during the fourth quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 247 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Tetra Tech during the first quarter worth $34,000. CWM LLC raised its holdings in shares of Tetra Tech by 360.0% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 276 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 216 shares in the last quarter. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Tetra Tech during the first quarter worth $54,000. 85.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director Kirsten M. Volpi sold 5,575 shares of Tetra Tech stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.15, for a total value of $664,261.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 13,997 shares in the company, valued at $1,667,742.55. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, President Leslie L. Shoemaker sold 13,457 shares of Tetra Tech stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.81, for a total transaction of $1,598,826.17. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 69,436 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,249,691.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 27,556 shares of company stock worth $3,277,870 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 1.65% of the company’s stock.

TTEK stock traded down $3.77 during trading on Friday, reaching $118.49. 3,774 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 320,776. Tetra Tech, Inc. has a twelve month low of $72.33 and a twelve month high of $144.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.54, a P/E/G ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 0.81. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $125.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 1.34.

Tetra Tech (NASDAQ:TTEK) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.08. Tetra Tech had a return on equity of 17.77% and a net margin of 6.31%. The business had revenue of $599.83 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $581.72 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.73 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Tetra Tech, Inc. will post 3.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 28th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 12th were issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.68%. This is an increase from Tetra Tech’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 11th. Tetra Tech’s payout ratio is presently 24.54%.

TTEK has been the subject of several recent research reports. Vertical Research initiated coverage on Tetra Tech in a report on Monday, April 12th. They set a “hold” rating and a $145.00 price objective for the company. Maxim Group increased their price objective on Tetra Tech from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $133.00.

Tetra Tech

Tetra Tech, Inc provides consulting and engineering services worldwide. The company operates through Government Services Group (GSG) and Commercial/International Services Group (CIG) segments. The GSG segment offers early data collection and monitoring, data analysis and information technology, science and engineering applied research, engineering design, construction management, and operations and maintenance services; and climate change and energy management consulting, as well as greenhouse gas inventory assessment, certification, reduction, and management services.

